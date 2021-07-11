News
EU welcomes extension of UN humanitarian aid delivery to Syria
EU welcomes extension of UN humanitarian aid delivery to Syria
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union welcomed the UN Security Council's decision to extend the cross-border mechanism for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria, DW reports.

The unanimous adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2585 (2021) is good news, said a joint statement by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and European Commissioner for Crisis Management and Humanitarian Janez Lenarcic, published on Saturday 10 July.

The document notes that the UN's ability to use the Bab al-Hawa border point between Syria and Turkey, first for six months, and then - if certain conditions are met - for another six months means a significant relief for millions of Syrians, since humanitarian aid delivered through this mechanism is necessary for their survival. Borrell and Lenarcic point out that the UN Security Council resolution on cross-border assistance has no adequate alternative to meet the growing humanitarian needs in Syria.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
