Armenia Constitutional Court considering, for 3rd consecutive day, petition to invalidate snap election results

YEREVAN. – The Constitutional Court on Sunday is considering—for the third day in a row—the petition of the petition of the opposition "Armenia" and "I Have Honor" blocs, as well as of the opposition the Zartonk (Awakening) and Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) parties demanding the annulment of the June 27 decision of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC).

All nine judges of the Constitutional Court are present at the session.

The respondents are the CEC, the prosecutor's office, the police, and the Commission on TV and Radio.

The third party is the ruling Civil Contract Party.

As reported earlier, the "Armenia" bloc—led by second President Robert Kocharyan—disputes the constitutionality, legality, and the available facts of the CEC decision following the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. The respective statement is quite extensive, and it contains written and video materials. The related analysis is based on the results of 109 polling stations, refers to about 88,000 votes, of which 4,000 have no signatures. In 30 to 40 polling stations, the “Armenia” bloc representatives found registers with duplicate pages with the names of the voters.