Iraq resistance group pledges to remove American troops from country

Iraq’s resistance forces will celebrate the liberation of the country over the remains of fallen American soldiers' corpses, who have occupied the Arab state since the 2003 US invasion, the leader of a group said, Tasnim reported.

“The Iraqi resistance will not leave you alone and will celebrate the victory and liberation of Iraq on the corpses of your occupying soldiers,” Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary general of the Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, wrote in a tweet on Saturday, addressing the American forces in Iraq.

The remarks came after a senior US State Department official pleaded with Iraqi resistance groups to “just leave us alone,” following a surge in attacks against American positions in Iraq.

“I understand that some of these militias completely disagree with what the United States is trying to do in Iraq in fighting ISIS [(Daesh)], but we’re asking them, we’re demanding, that they just leave us alone and we’ll leave them alone, so that we can fight this common enemy, which is ISIS,” Acting Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood had said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

Al-Kaabi denounced the “outrageous” request and said, “In the resistance’s rationale, you would only feel peaceful after you exit Iraq and end your blatant, harmful acts of interference in the country, because you Americans are the source of many of Iraq’s problems.”

“How can we leave you alone,” he continued, “whilst we have not yet taken revenge for the cowardly, treacherous assassination of the commanders of resistance [Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis], and whilst you still murder the heroic fighters who defend Iraq’s borders and independence?”