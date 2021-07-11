At least 26 people killed in clashes in Venezuela capital

Clashes between police and a gang in northwestern Caracas this week have left at least 26 dead, including four officers, and 38 people injured, Venezuelan Interior Minister Carmen Melendez said on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The casualty count comes after several days of heavy gunfire left some capital residents fleeing their homes and snarled traffic in several neighborhoods, as authorities in the crime-stricken city push back on what analysts describe as a gang's effort to expand its territory.

Melendez said 10 officers were injured in the clashes and that 22 "criminals" died. She said some 28 "civilians"—a reference to residents not suspected to be gang members—were injured and that some civilians died, though she did not specify how many and did not provide further details.

Human rights activists said this week that four people were killed by stray bullets during the clashes. Activists and the political opposition have for years accused President Nicolas Maduro's government of disregarding and covering up civilian casualties in anti-crime raids.