Exiles demand prosecution of Iran president-elect
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Supporters of Iran's exiled opposition rallied in Berlin and elsewhere on Saturday to demand the prosecution of the Islamic Republic's newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, whom they accuse of crimes against humanity, Reuters reported.
Flag-waving demonstrators rallied at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and other locations as part of a Free Iran World Summit that featured speeches by former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.
In a keynote address, Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, accused Raisi of being the "henchman" responsible for the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988.
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have said Raisi's election was a blow for human rights and called for an investigation of his role in what they and Washington have called the extrajudicial executions of thousands of political prisoners.


 
