News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 11
USD
495.77
EUR
587.74
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.77
EUR
587.74
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
103 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
103 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 103 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 226,388 in the country, the Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, two more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,544 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 71, the total respective number so far is 217,658, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,080.
And 4,630 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,234,695 such tests have been performed to date. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Long queues at Armenian-Iranian border: Iranian citizens get vaccinated for free
According to the Iranian media, many residents of Iran in the queues feel bad...
 150 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia
Another 1 citizen with coronavirus died...
 Johannesburg mayor dies from COVID-19
Minister of Health of the South African Republic...
 Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,918 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 Armenia Health Ministry: Foreigners can only get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Yerevan
Foreigners or stateless persons can also...
 Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,913 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos