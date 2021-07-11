103 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 103 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 226,388 in the country, the Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, two more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,544 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 71, the total respective number so far is 217,658, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,080.
And 4,630 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,234,695 such tests have been performed to date.