Australia withdraws last troops from Afghanistan

Australia's defense minister on Sunday confirmed the end of his country's involvement in the 20-year Afghanistan war, saying the troop withdrawal had taken place "in recent weeks," AFP reported.

Australia announced in April that it would remove its remaining troops by September in line with the US decision to end its military operations in the war-torn country.

Defense Minister Peter Dutton told Sky News that the country's last 80 support personnel had left Afghanistan "in recent weeks."

"That doesn't mean we won't be a part of campaigns with the United States... where we deem that to be in our national interest or in the interest of our allies," he added. "For now, though, that campaign has come to an end."

Australia had deployed 39,000 troops in Afghanistan over the past 20 years.