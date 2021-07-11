Ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri to be prosecuted

The former mayor of Meghri, Armenia, Mkhitar Zakaryan will be prosecuted. His lawyer Yerem Sargsyan informed about this on Facebook.
"We were informed a while ago that the CEC [(Central Electoral Commission)], with a gross violation of Mkhitar Zakaryan's rights and obviously illegally, has ended the session and granted the [respective] petition of the prosecutor's office.
This illegality was not prevented by the prosecutor's office that submitted the petition to the CEC.
We are waiting for the next illegalities of the officials.
In fact, the dictatorship of the law is the illegality.
We will challenge this illegal consent of the CEC with the procedure prescribed by law," Sargsyan added, in particular.