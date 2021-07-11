Armenia Meghri city several villagers stage protest

A group of residents of Alvank, Shvanidzor, and Nrnadzor village—within the administration of Meghri city of Armenia’s Syunik Province—staged a protest Sunday in Shvanidzor.

They demand to be provided with irrigation water, and they say that no irrigation water has been provided to their communities for 20 days.

The head of the Syunik water supply department assured them that they will have irrigation water as of Sunday, whereas the protesters said they will close off the interstate motorway if there is no irrigation water.

"They [the Armenian authorities] want to open the Meghri corridor; that is, the easiest way [to do that] is to dry up people's lands, the villagers leave [the area] quickly, and they [the Armenian authorities] hand over this area to Turkey," said a protester.