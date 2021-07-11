I Have Honor bloc representative: Armenia acting PM’s ‘hammer’ started ‘working’ after snap parliamentary elections

YEREVAN. – The judicial act that entered into legal force has confirmed that acting PM Nikol Pashinyan's speech contained threats of using violence and that those threats were continuous. Davit Harutyunyan, a representative of the opposition I Have Honor bloc and former Minister of Justice, said this Sunday during the Constitutional Court’s consideration of the petition to invalidate the results of the snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

"It refers to the final judicial act made by the administrative court and entered into legal force. The threats voiced by Pashinyan were not only perceived as real, but were in fact real.

It is very important that the mentioned threats and calls for violence were voiced not only by a member of the electoral list of the party running in the elections, but also by Armenia’s acting Prime Minister with considerable powers and influence, who is the head of the executive power, and to whom the police and the NSS [(National Security Service)] are immediately subordinate.

These circumstances have a completely different effect on the impartial observer or citizen, and these threats can reasonably be perceived as real.

After the elections, Pashinyan's 'hammer' has started to ‘work’ with full force and power, and the first ‘fruits’ of the promised personnel 'massacre' are already visible," Harutyunyan added, and mentioned specific examples when the acting premier’s aforesaid threats were actually carried out.