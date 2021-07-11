News
Coronavirus-related quarantine in Armenia is extended for 6 months
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The quarantine period announced in Armenia to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 has been extended in the country until December 20, according to the Ministry of Health.
At the same time, certain changes have been made in the coronavirus-related requirements for entering Armenia. In particular, the requirements for the respective vaccination certificate have been simplified, and now, in addition to the ARMED app, this certificate can also be submitted with another mobile app, or a paper version generated from this mobile app.
At the same time, it will be possible to submit a certificate for the acceptability of which the competent body of Armenia has given its consent—and based on the principle of reciprocity, the ministry added, in particular.
