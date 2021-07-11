Vahe Karapetyan, killed in Shushi defense battles, is posthumously awarded with medal

Armenian reserve soldier Vahe Karapetyan, who died in the battles for the defense of Shushi city of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), was posthumously awarded with the Combat Service Medal.
The medal awarded by President Armen Sarkissian was presented to Vahe's parents on Saturday.
Vahe Karapetyan, 21, fought in the battles in Mataghis village of Artsakh and then Shushi. On November 6, 2020, he was severely wounded in Shushi, operated on, and then taken to a Yerevan hospital where, however, he died—without regaining consciousness—on November 9, a few hours before the end of the war.
Vahe Karapetyan was a pharmacist by profession; and after completing his mandatory military service, he was working at Armenian News-NEWS.am as a cameraman and video editor.