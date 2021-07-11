Armenia Constitutional Court ends Sunday’s session, to reconvene Monday

Armenia Central Electoral Commission chief: Petitions challenging election results are subject to dismissal

Armenia interim government to convene special session Monday

President: Artsakh lives at cost of blood of our hero boys

Netanyahu vacates Israel PM residence in Jerusalem

Vahe Karapetyan, killed in Shushi defense battles, is posthumously awarded with medal

Armenia political scientist: Azerbaijanis push forward 'Zangezur Corridor' in international arena

China threatens with retaliation against US over new list of sanctions

Earthquake hits Armenia-Nakhchivan border area

Turkey, US agree on ‘scope’ of Kabul airport security, says Erdogan

EU to send helicopters to Lithuania to monitor Belarus border

Iraq resistance group pledges to remove American troops from country

Quake jolts Armenia-Georgia border zone

Kolerov: Acting premier Pashinyan is not ready to make historic decision for Armenia

I Have Honor bloc representative: Armenia acting PM’s ‘hammer’ started ‘working’ after snap parliamentary elections

Australia withdraws last troops from Afghanistan

Coronavirus-related quarantine in Armenia is extended for 6 months

Armenia Meghri city several villagers stage protest

TV cameraman dies several days after being beaten by LGBT opponents in Georgia

At least 26 people killed in clashes in Venezuela capital

Exiles demand prosecution of Iran president-elect

Modest Kolerov: Delimitation, demarcation have no direct connection with Karabakh

US troops come under fire in Syria

Ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri to be prosecuted

103 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US, France, Russia ambassadors to Azerbaijan refuse to visit Artsakh’s Shushi

Armenia Constitutional Court considering, for 3rd consecutive day, petition to invalidate snap election results

Ombudsman: 1929 decision to transfer 21 Kapan villages to Azerbaijan is example of major Armenia territorial losses

Bodies of 3 soldiers found in Azerbaijan-occupied Hadrut region

At least 8 people killed in Somalia in suicide bombing

EU welcomes extension of UN humanitarian aid delivery to Syria

UN human rights expert: Israeli settlements are equated with war crimes

Biden will host Merkel at the White House next Thursday

Ruling force discusses issue of electing a secretary and head of faction

Long queues at Armenian-Iranian border: Iranian citizens get vaccinated for free

US rejects Haiti's request for troops

Turkish media publishes photos of Erdogan's luxurious summer palace

Armenia denies reports of Azerbaijan about shelling of Azerbaijani positions

Taliban say they control four districts in Afghanistan's provinces

Airports of Armenia records significant increase in passenger traffic

Syrian militia spokesman shot dead in Deir ez-Dzor

Sultan of Oman to visit Saudi Arabia for 1st time

Explosions in Kabul and Kandahar leave 4 civilians killed

150 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia

US ready to take action to stop cyberattacks from Russia

US imposes sanctions against 34 companies in China, Russia, Iran

Hraparak: Arayik Harutyunyan will leave for Moscow again

Newspaper: 15 criminal cases initiated against Goris mayor

73 percent support US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Armenia acting PM meets with Karabakh President, says clarification of Artsakh's status is most important issue

Armenia Administrative Court has new judges

Biden holds phone talks with Russia's Putin

IREX reports on Armenia's "somewhat vibrant" information system

Armenia Constitutional Court defines procedure for examining claims of political parties against election results

Armenia President appoints new judge of Criminal Court of Appeal

Armenia acting PM receives Co-Chair of Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits Indonesia

Lavrov: Russia is arranging transition to national currency in Eurasian Economic Union

Johannesburg mayor dies from COVID-19

Mayor of Armenia's Meghri resigns, his deputy to submit resignation letter as well

Armenian analyst: Russia is strengthening in Armenia, and it doesn't care where the border will be for its troops

EU to allocate Armenia €1.6b, Armenian government to expend COVID-19 related quarantine, 09.07.21 digest

Armenia acting PM setting up an inter-agency commission

Armenia President receives European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement

Armenia official: We consider return of captives held in Azerbaijan a top priority

Catholicos of All Armenians, European Commissioner discuss situation after Artsakh war

Armenia President congratulates Argentine counterpart on Independence Day

UK continues to explore options to assist Azerbaijan in demining

Armenia acting justice minister on MP's threats made to Constitutional Court judges

Dollar gaining value in Armenia

Direct flights to launch between Yerevan, Eindhoven

Armenia acting economy minister: My Russian counterpart and I agreed to create new plan for economic cooperation

US State Department 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report released, Armenia improves position

Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran is detained

Newly appointed Ambassador of Australia presents credentials to Armenia President

Azerbaijan opens two military units in Nagorno-Karabakh

Karabakh: Remains of another 3 servicemen found in and removed from Hadrut region

Armenia acting PM meets with leaders of nearly a dozen extra-parliamentary political parties

Yerevan celebrates Argentina's Independence Day

EU envisages large investment package for Armenia

About 50 representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan visit Varanda, Shushi of Karabakh

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Zakharova: Russia ready to assist launch of Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation

EU allocating €1.6b to Armenia, including for establishing trade relations

Armenia independent MP, fellow party members threaten to launch criminal prosecutions against CC judges

Oliver Varhelyi: EU provided over €100m assistance to Armenia in 2020 regarding coronavirus

Acting premier: Armenia appreciates cooperation with friendly Argentina

Armenia Constitutional Court judge reads out plaintiffs’ demands regarding snap parliamentary election results

Armenia Prosecutor General, Council of Europe official discuss consequences of Artsakh war

Over $ 1 billion tons of marijuana discovered in California: Armenian groups linked

Petition submitted to Armenia Constitutional Court that Judge Vahe Grigoryan not attend election appeal hearing

148 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Magnitude 5.9 quake shakes California

Taliban seize main checkpoints on Iran-Turkmenistan border

Constitutional Court examining ‘Armenia’ bloc petition demanding to invalidate CEC decision on snap elections

Haitian police detain 11 suspects in President's assassination at Taiwan mission

Famous actress of Armenia TV series has major road accident

Worst week for Brent oil since May

Political scientist: If society takes passive position it will lead to destruction of 3rd Republic of Armenia

Active lakes are found under Antarctica glaciers