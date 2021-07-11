News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 12
USD
495.77
EUR
587.74
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.77
EUR
587.74
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Vahe Karapetyan, killed in Shushi defense battles, is posthumously awarded with medal
Vahe Karapetyan, killed in Shushi defense battles, is posthumously awarded with medal


Armenian reserve soldier Vahe Karapetyan, who died in the battles for the defense of Shushi city of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), was posthumously awarded with the Combat Service Medal.
The medal awarded by President Armen Sarkissian was presented to Vahe's parents on Saturday.
Vahe Karapetyan, 21, fought in the battles in Mataghis village of Artsakh and then Shushi. On November 6, 2020, he was severely wounded in Shushi, operated on, and then taken to a Yerevan hospital where, however, he died—without regaining consciousness—on November 9, a few hours before the end of the war.
Vahe Karapetyan was a pharmacist by profession; and after completing his mandatory military service, he was working at Armenian News-NEWS.am as a cameraman and video editor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos