President: Artsakh lives at cost of blood of our hero boys

The unveiling of the monument dedicated to Armenak Manukyan, who died during the 44-day war last fall, took place Sunday in Yerevan.
Armenak's relatives and friends, as well as Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan were on hand at the event.
"There is a lot of talk about why there was a war. We did not start the war, but Artsakh lives, the Armenian people live at the cost of the blood of our hero boys. We have fought for every centimeter, hill, bush," Harutyunyan said, in particular, in his remarks.