News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 12
USD
495.77
EUR
587.74
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.77
EUR
587.74
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
President: Artsakh lives at cost of blood of our hero boys
President: Artsakh lives at cost of blood of our hero boys


The unveiling of the monument dedicated to Armenak Manukyan, who died during the 44-day war last fall, took place Sunday in Yerevan.
Armenak's relatives and friends, as well as Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan were on hand at the event.
"There is a lot of talk about why there was a war. We did not start the war, but Artsakh lives, the Armenian people live at the cost of the blood of our hero boys. We have fought for every centimeter, hill, bush," Harutyunyan said, in particular, in his remarks.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos