Armenia Constitutional Court ends Sunday’s session, to reconvene Monday

The Constitutional Court concluded Sunday’s examination of the petitions challenging of the results of the snap parliamentary elections that were conducted in Armenia on June 20.

The respective verbal hearing of this matter at the Constitutional Court will reconvene Monday.

The cases with the petitions by the opposition "Armenia" and "I Have Honor" blocs, as well as by the opposition the Zartonk (Awakening) and Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) parties to declare the aforesaid election results invalid were combined at the Constitutional Court and are considered at the same session.

The Constitutional Court had informed that this combining of the petitions had taken into account the that these cases related to disputing the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) decision to sum up the results of the aforementioned snap elections refer to the same issue.

Constitutional Court Judge Edgar Shatiryan has been appointed rapporteur on the case.

The respondent is the CEC, as the body that records the election results.

And the prosecutor's office, the police, and the Commission on TV and Radio are co-respondents.