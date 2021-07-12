Armenia Central Electoral Commission accepts, at Constitutional Court, fact of irregularities during snap elections

Voter lists were published within the timeframe provided by law, but were incomplete, regarding the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. The Central Electoral Commission (CEC), referring to the issue of lack of signatures at 109 polling stations submitted by the opposition "Armenia" bloc, on Sunday admitted at the Constitutional Court that there was such a problem.
The CEC representative noted that after the scanning, missing documents were also published, where there are also signatures.
In response, the representative of the "Armenia" bloc, lawyer Aram Vardevanyan stated that they are already being questioned because the respective requirement of the Electoral Code has been violated.
The CEC accepted that the requirement of the Electoral Code had been violated regarding the official publication of electoral lists.
The CEC accepted the fact that there were pages of a recurring voter’s list at nine polling stations, which were discovered by the representative of the "Armenia" bloc, and informed that even the materials on that issue were sent to the prosecutor's office.
This is also a violation registered by the Electoral Code, which was also noted during the sitting of the Constitutional Court, including by the representative of the "Armenia" bloc, and through a question and answer session with CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan and CEC Secretary Armen Smbatyan.
During the session in the Constitutional Court, the CEC representative also accepted the fact that there was a signature—including passport data—instead of a person who was outside Armenia. But the preliminary observation of the CEC in this regard was that it was just another person who had signed in the mentioned part.