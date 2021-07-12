Man, 21, killed in Texas shooting

A 21-year-old man was killed and five other people were injured in a shooting early Sunday in the desert in far East El Paso, Texas, sheriff's officials said, El Paso Times reported.

The shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. in a popular desert spot for off-roading, bonfire parties and underage drinking, just outside the El Paso city limits.

Deputies responding to reports of "shots fired" arrived to find several people wounded in the area, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's officials said that a 21-year-old man died and five other people had what were described as serious injuries.

A possible motive and other details in the shooting were not disclosed as the sheriff's Major Crimes Units continued an investigation on Sunday.

The location has been the site of past sheriff operations aimed at curbing underage drinking, drug use, and reckless firearm shooting in the desert resulting in surrounding homes struck by stray bullets.