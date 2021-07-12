Ruling party in Moldova elections gets 52% after processing 99% of votes

The presidential Action and Solidarity Party (PDS) receives 52.3% in the snap parliamentary elections in Moldova on Sunday.
Central Election Commission has already processed 99% of the protocols.
Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists got 27.4% of the vote and 5.8% went to the Sor party.
According to this data, the remaining 18 parties and another electoral bloc do not cross the threshold and do not enter the legislature. During the voting, the CEC and observers did not inform about violations that could affect the results of the expression of their will. After summing up the final results, they will be sent for approval to the Constitutional Court of the country.