Armenian captives’ 'trial' continues in Azerbaijan

The “trial” of Armenian captives continues Monday in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.
According to Azerbaijani media, the trial has resumed on the “criminal case” against Rafik Karapetyan, Gurgen Golyan, Hrayr Tadevosyan, Vagharshak Maloyan, Sasun Yeghiazaryan, Arsen Vardanyan, Vazgen Behrekyan, Setrak Soghomonyan, Arman Dilanyan, Manuk Martoyan, Vels Anbardanyan, Andranik Mikayelyan, and Feliks Grigoryan.
The end of the judicial investigation, and the remarks by the prosecution are expected at this court session.