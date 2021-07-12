Those dancing on Istanbul Armenian church wall are detained (VIDEO)

Opposition Awakening party representative: Armenia acting PM could certainly have influenced public servants

Advisor to Armenia acting PM sacked

Fire breaks out at Iraqi health ministry

Armenia man, 42, injured in explosion at Hrazdan city chatting porch

Armenia prosecutor's office does not literally accept hammer shown by acting PM Pashinyan

Lawyer: Detention of ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri is appealed in court

Azerbaijan court session on Armenian captives’ ‘case’ is rescheduled

Armenia prosecutor's office: 275 reports of vote buying received during snap parliamentary elections

‘Armenia’ bloc representative at Constitutional Court: Electoral fraud had considerable impact on snap election results

Armenian Homeland party representative: Voter monitoring mechanism is set up

Armenia joins Global Learning and Observation to Benefit the Environment program of NASA

Armenian captives’ 'trial' continues in Azerbaijan

71 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijan ex-FM demands isolating US, France, Russia ambassadors for not visiting Artsakh’s Shushi

Ruling party in Moldova elections gets 52% after processing 99% of votes

World oil prices dropping

Man, 21, killed in Texas shooting

Armenia Investigative Committee to have new chief

Armenia Constitutional Court continues hearing 4 political forces’ appeal on snap parliamentary elections results

One of the possible organizers of Haiti president's assassination detained

Passenger opens plane emergency exit at Moscow airport

Lawyer: Armed people with masks near Armenia police department laid Meghri ex-mayor on ground, took him inside

Armenia Central Electoral Commission accepts, at Constitutional Court, fact of irregularities during snap elections

168.am: Masked men take ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri in unknown direction

Armenia Constitutional Court ends Sunday’s session, to reconvene Monday

Armenia Central Electoral Commission chief: Petitions challenging election results are subject to dismissal

Armenia interim government to convene special session Monday

President: Artsakh lives at cost of blood of our hero boys

Netanyahu vacates Israel PM residence in Jerusalem

Vahe Karapetyan, killed in Shushi defense battles, is posthumously awarded with medal

Armenia political scientist: Azerbaijanis push forward 'Zangezur Corridor' in international arena

China threatens with retaliation against US over new list of sanctions

Earthquake hits Armenia-Nakhchivan border area

Turkey, US agree on ‘scope’ of Kabul airport security, says Erdogan

EU to send helicopters to Lithuania to monitor Belarus border

Iraq resistance group pledges to remove American troops from country

Quake jolts Armenia-Georgia border zone

Kolerov: Acting premier Pashinyan is not ready to make historic decision for Armenia

I Have Honor bloc representative: Armenia acting PM’s ‘hammer’ started ‘working’ after snap parliamentary elections

Australia withdraws last troops from Afghanistan

Coronavirus-related quarantine in Armenia is extended for 6 months

Armenia Meghri city several villagers stage protest

TV cameraman dies several days after being beaten by LGBT opponents in Georgia

At least 26 people killed in clashes in Venezuela capital

Exiles demand prosecution of Iran president-elect

Modest Kolerov: Delimitation, demarcation have no direct connection with Karabakh

US troops come under fire in Syria

Ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri to be prosecuted

103 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US, France, Russia ambassadors to Azerbaijan refuse to visit Artsakh’s Shushi

Armenia Constitutional Court considering, for 3rd consecutive day, petition to invalidate snap election results

Ombudsman: 1929 decision to transfer 21 Kapan villages to Azerbaijan is example of major Armenia territorial losses

Bodies of 3 soldiers found in Azerbaijan-occupied Hadrut region

At least 8 people killed in Somalia in suicide bombing

EU welcomes extension of UN humanitarian aid delivery to Syria

UN human rights expert: Israeli settlements are equated with war crimes

Biden will host Merkel at the White House next Thursday

Ruling force discusses issue of electing a secretary and head of faction

Long queues at Armenian-Iranian border: Iranian citizens get vaccinated for free

US rejects Haiti's request for troops

Turkish media publishes photos of Erdogan's luxurious summer palace

Armenia denies reports of Azerbaijan about shelling of Azerbaijani positions

Taliban say they control four districts in Afghanistan's provinces

Airports of Armenia records significant increase in passenger traffic

Syrian militia spokesman shot dead in Deir ez-Dzor

Sultan of Oman to visit Saudi Arabia for 1st time

Explosions in Kabul and Kandahar leave 4 civilians killed

150 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia

US ready to take action to stop cyberattacks from Russia

US imposes sanctions against 34 companies in China, Russia, Iran

Hraparak: Arayik Harutyunyan will leave for Moscow again

Newspaper: 15 criminal cases initiated against Goris mayor

73 percent support US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Armenia acting PM meets with Karabakh President, says clarification of Artsakh's status is most important issue

Armenia Administrative Court has new judges

Biden holds phone talks with Russia's Putin

IREX reports on Armenia's "somewhat vibrant" information system

Armenia Constitutional Court defines procedure for examining claims of political parties against election results

Armenia President appoints new judge of Criminal Court of Appeal