Armenia joins Global Learning and Observation to Benefit the Environment program of NASA
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Armenia is now the 126th country to become a member of the Global Learning and Observation to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) program of NASA. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

Armenia's participation in the GLOBE program was referred to during a recent meeting between Vahram Dumanyan, the Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, and US Ambassador Lynne Tracy.

During the meeting, Dumanyan touched upon Armenia’s cooperation with NASA, in particular, the signing of the GLOBE program memorandum in June. The acting minister expressed confidence that the GLOBE program, being an international scientific and educational environmental program, will best engage Armenia’s students and scientists in the international network, and will contribute to the implementation of new joint initiatives.

Reiterating the readiness to continue and develop multilateral cooperation, Ambassador Tracy also stressed Armenia's engagement in the GLOBE program.
Հայերեն
