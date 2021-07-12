News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 12
USD
495.88
EUR
587.72
RUB
6.64
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.88
EUR
587.72
RUB
6.64
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Ombudsman receives complaints about residents being forced to testify about electoral fraud
Armenia Ombudsman receives complaints about residents being forced to testify about electoral fraud
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia has received complaints according to which police officers have been apprehending various residents of Goris city of Syunik Province and coercing them to give inaccurate testimonies over the past few days. This is stated in the statement issued by the Office of the Human Rights Defender. The statement also reads as follows:

“There are also publications about this on the Internet which will be forwarded to the Prosecutor General’s Office for investigation today.

According to the complaints, in different periods, including during 2021, the residents received from community bodies social support, but law-enforcement authorities, including police officers are apprehending them without grounds and taking them to the police stations, depriving them of liberty for hours and coercing them to give testimonies according to which the head of Goris enlarged community, the heads of Karahunj and Vorotan districts gave them social support as electoral bribes. There are also alarms according to which residents are being forced to give testimonies regarding several other issues.

The residents insist that they have always received social support and that this hasn’t had anything to do with the elections. According to the complaints, there is particularly pressure on women, and police officers are threatening to move them or their husbands to Yerevan, detain or arrest them.

Taking the complaints and alarms into consideration, the Office of the Human Rights Defender has sent a task force to Syunik Province to verify the issues related to human rights protection on the spot and hold necessary meetings. By the assignment of the Human Rights Defender, today there will also be visits to the detained heads of Karahunj and Vorotan districts. There will also be a visit to the head of Kajaran district at a penitentiary institution.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia prosecutor: Pashinyan's remarks about "blue hammer" should be perceived as care for electoral right
Getting back to the study of...
 Armenia deputy police chief: Is presence of 700 police officers at opposition's rally use of administrative resource?
The police officer also highlighted...
 Armenia television, radio commission chief: Parties running in snap parliamentary elections had equal opportunities
But not everyone used them…
 Opposition Awakening party representative: Armenia acting PM could certainly have influenced public servants
With calls for such violence…
 Armenia prosecutor's office does not literally accept hammer shown by acting PM Pashinyan
The representative of the prosecutor's office stated during Monday’s session of the Constitutional Court that…
 Armenia prosecutor's office: 275 reports of vote buying received during snap parliamentary elections
The prosecutor's office representative presented the latter’s position at Monday’s session of the Constitutional Court…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos