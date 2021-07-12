Nearly 75,000 people in western Japan receive evacuation recommendations due to heavy rains

Authorities in Shimane Prefecture, located in western Japan, have issued an order to evacuate approximately 75,000 local residents due to the threat of landslides due to heavy rains that hit the region, TASS reported, citing NHK.
In a number of areas of Shimane, about 100 mm of precipitation fell within an hour.
On July 7, the Shimane authorities also issued a recommendation to evacuate some 140,000 local residents due to heavy rains.
On July 4, as a result of a landslide in the city of Atami in central Japan, 10 people died, and 18 more are reported missing. The landslide was about 2 km long, and more than 130 houses and buildings were damaged.