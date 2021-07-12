News
Armenia man, 42, injured in explosion at Hrazdan city chatting porch
Armenia man, 42, injured in explosion at Hrazdan city chatting porch
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An emergency occurred Sunday in Kotayk Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 7:40pm, police received a call from the Hrazdan city hospital that they had admitted a person with landmine explosion wounds.

While the doctors were fighting for his life, the police found out that this wounded man was Hrazdan resident Lev Asryan, 42.

Then the police found out that on the same day, at around 7:10pm, he was taken to the hospital from the chatting porch at the courtyard of a Hrazdan building, where, being alone, he detonated a hand grenade, as a result of which he was injured.

Also, the police found 3 hand grenades, 3 hand grenade detonators, 119 bullets, and a hand grenade cover in Asryan's house.

His wife told the police that this ammunition belonged to her husband, who had acquired it during the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in 2020.

The police are preparing materials on the incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
