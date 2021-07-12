Armenia prosecutor's office: 275 reports of vote buying received during snap parliamentary elections

Karen Bisharyan, a representative of the prosecutor's office, presented the latter’s position at Monday’s session of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, and in connection with the snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

The prosecutor's office is respondent in the process of the petition of the four opposition political forces following the results of the aforesaid elections.

According to Bisharyan, the working group that was set up on the eve of the elections for their monitoring found 861 electoral frauds, and criminal cases were initiated in connection with 60 of them.

He added that 275 reports of vote buying were received.

Also, 66 people were prosecuted, 11 of them were remanded in custody, two—including one MP candidate—were declared wanted, and three cases were transferred to court.

According to Bisharyan, in the case of reports on aggressive rhetoric, the context of what was said, the person who had said it, the content, and the degree of public danger of these statements were examined, four such reports were investigated, but no grounds for initiating a criminal case were found.

Also, the representative of the prosecutor's office reflected on respective international law.