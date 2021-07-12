Super Mario cartridge sold for $ 1.56 million at auction

Super Mario Bros. video game cartridge 1996 was sold at Heritage Auctions for a record $ 1.56 million, the auction house reports on Twitter.
In early April, the auction house announced the sale of a 1986 Super Mario cartridge for $ 660,000. The price of the cartridge set a world record for video game sales.
The cartridge was preserved in a sealed plastic package.
Super Mario Bros. was one of the first to be released on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in the United States and became its best-selling console. This model is the first in the Super Mario Bros.