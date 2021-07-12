News
Russia FM: No one has applied for US military presence in CSTO countries
Russia FM: No one has applied for US military presence in CSTO countries
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Under the agreement, the presence of US military bases or other military facilities in the CSTO member states would require approval within the organization; no one has submitted such an application. The statement came from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on Monday, TASS reported.

"Under the [CSTO] charter, all issues related to the presence of foreign military personnel in the territory of any CSTO member are subject to agreement within this framework," he said. "Obviously, none of these countries has applied to the CSTO for the need for holding relevant consultations."

Lavrov noted this commenting on The Wall Street Journal report that the US could move its troops from Afghanistan to Central Asia.

To note, Armenia also is a member in the CSTO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
