Lawyer for ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri: Obvious that law enforcement pursues other goals
Lawyer for ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri: Obvious that law enforcement pursues other goals
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


They say that as if they tried to submit a notice to Mkhitar Zakaryan several times, as if no one was at home, they could not. But one simple thing: I called the Meghri department on duty several times, said that there was a person at home, waiting. Yerem Sargsyan, the lawyer of former mayor Mkhitar Zakaryan of Meghri, Armenia, told this to reporters Monday.

"There was absolutely no need to use force. (…) it is obvious that apprehending a person who voluntarily came to the police building pursues other purposes," he added, in particular.

The attorney noted that Zakaryan has hand injuries during his participation in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last year. "Only the fact that they know that the person has injuries, has sustained a gunshot wound, the formality detention of a person in such a way already proves that all the norms have been exceeded," Sargsyan said.

Lawyer: Armed people with masks near Armenia police department laid Meghri ex-mayor on ground, took him inside
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
