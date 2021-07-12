Digest: Italian squad wins Euro 2020, people detained after dancing on Istanbul Armenian church wall

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 12.07.2021:
- Italy became the Euro 2020 championship, beating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout.
The main and extra time of the match ended 1-1.
The 25-year-old Manchester United defender Luke Shaw scored in the second minute. It was the fastest goal in the European championship finals.
The return goal of the Italians in the 67th minute was scored by 34-year-old Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci. He became the oldest goalscorer in the Euro finals.
- The Constitutional Court on Monday continues to consider the appeal of the four political forces on the results of the snap parliamentary elections that were conducted in Armenia on June 20.
The opposition "Armenia" and "I Have Honor" blocs, as well as the opposition Zartonk (Awakening) and Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) parties have petitioned to the Constitutional Court.
The consideration of their petitions started on July 9.
The Constitutional Court worked on the weekend, too.
All nine judges of the court are in attendance at the hearing.
- The men dancing on the wall of the Surp Takavor (Holy King) Armenian Church in Istanbul, Turkey, have been detained.
An investigation has been launched.
According to the city administration, 'the three people involved in that action were detained at their home.'
"We condemn this heinous act committed against the holy place," the statement added.
- Former Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Tofig Zulfugarov expressed his attitude to the fact that the ambassadors of the US, Russia, and France to Azerbaijan did not accept the invitation of the Azerbaijani government and refused to visit Nagorno-Karabakh’s (Artsakh) Shushi city.
According to him, the OSCE Minsk Group is dead once and for all.
The ambassadors of the 3 Minsk Group co-chairing countries should be subjected to official and public isolation - not to accept them and not to accept their invitations to any event - until they go to Shushi, he added.
- Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Hayk Grigoryan, will be relieved of this post-Monday.
And Argishti Kyaramyan, Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee, will be appointed to this position.
This matter is on the agenda of today's special Cabinet session of the interim government.
Grigoryan was appointed to this position in July 2018.
- As of Monday morning, 71 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 226,459 in the country.
Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,108 now.