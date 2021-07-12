News
Armenia deputy police chief: Is presence of 700 police officers at opposition's rally use of administrative resource?
Armenia deputy police chief: Is presence of 700 police officers at opposition's rally use of administrative resource?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

No serious incidents were recorded during the events and rallies held within the framework of the snap parliamentary elections. This is what Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Ara Fidanyan said during the session of the Constitutional Court.

Fidanyan went on to talk about the functions of the police, the creation of a hotline, meetings with observers and exchange of information and made a reference to the Administrative Court’s decision, by which no signs of use of administrative resource were detected.

The police officer also highlighted the equal treatment towards all political parties.

“During the rally [of Pashinyan-ed.] on June 17, 700 police officers were present, and during the rally [of Robert Kocharyan-ed.], about 700 police officers were present. So, does this mean administrative resource was used?” Fidanyan said.

Talking about specific cases of dissemination of sheets on election day, Fidanyan assured that the police confirmed the identity of the disseminator in a matter of hours. All the facts about damage to posters are being investigated, and 6 cases have been revealed.
