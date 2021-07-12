Karabakh State Minister visits villages of Martuni region located right next to border

State Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan today visited the Avdur, Hahts and Norshen villages of Martuni region which are located right next to the border.
The State Minister held meetings with the residents of the villages and presented certain current and future state programs, highlighting the fact that every citizen of Artsakh plays a major role in shaping the future of a secure and developed homeland in the long run.
“The government has launched large-scale housing programs and will particularly focus on the settlements that are next to the border. The government is also considering programs for ensuring sources of income, taking into consideration the new situation and hardships caused by the war. You know that the government has already launched road construction and other infrastructure projects aimed at ensuring more favorable conditions, especially for rural development. Currently, we hope everyone is enterprising to eliminate the consequences of the war,” Beglaryan said.
The State Minister listened to the residents’ proposals and answered their questions related to security and foreign policy developments, social-economic programs and the key issues of the villages.