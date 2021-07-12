News
Dollar goes up slightly in Armenia
Dollar goes up slightly in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 495.88/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.11 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 587.72 (down by AMD 0.02), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 687.24 (up by AMD 3.28), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.64 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 414.68, AMD 28,792.9 and AMD 17,377.77, respectively.
