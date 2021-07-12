'Armenia' bloc member on dismissals of heads of communities of Syunik Province

A series of actions with an exclusively political subtext have been launched against the heads of communities of Syunik Province. Member of ‘Armenia’ bloc Anna Grigoryan told reporters today.
“The detention of Mkhitar Zakaryan serves as another act of political persecution against the heads of communities of Syunik Province. Although Zakaryan submitted his resignation letter, the political persecutions continue. The incumbent authorities want to establish dictatorship of one person. This is immorality, not illegally, period. The reason for these actions is that the heads of communities were the first to express their clear-cut position after the war and understood that the incumbent authorities are creating problems for security in Syunik Province,” she stated.
According to Grigoryan, she receives several letters and phone calls from residents of Syunik Province expressing their support for, as she stated, the establishment of lawfulness. “As a deputy of the National Assembly, I have written several letters to send to embassies and international organizations in order to call their attention to the unlawful acts that are being carried out in Armenia today,” she said.
According to her, perhaps President of Russia Vladimir Putin was referring to the return of enclaves and the Zangezur corridor when he was talking about the solutions to sharp and sensitive issues.
“When the authorities dismiss strong heads of communities who weren’t going to allow territorial concessions and appoint people who won’t say anything when territorial integrity is breached, it is safe to say that the authorities are trying to remove those heads of communities, with the vision for the future that won’t be in favor of Armenia’s development,” she added.