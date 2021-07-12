News
News
Armenia television, radio commission chief: Parties running in snap parliamentary elections had equal opportunities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Chairman of the Commission on TV and Radio of Armenia, Tigran Hakobyan, on Monday presented to the Constitutional Court the functions of this commission.

To note, the aforesaid commission is a co-respondent in the petition submitted to the Constitutional Court by four opposition political forces challenging the results of the snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

Hakobyan said that the Commission on TV and Radio of had made a number of decisions related to the coverage of the elections. In particular, prices were set for one minute of paid airtime for the political forces running in these elections.

"According to our methodology, all participants should be given equal rights. However, this does not mean that everyone has used them," he said, adding that, for example, instead of 1.5 hours of free time, 12 parties had used only 4 to 5 minutes on state-funded Public Television and Radio.

Hakobyan added that the commission oversaw media coverage, too.

As per it chairman, the Commission on TV and Radio did not receive any complaints from observers, citizens, or organizations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
