Hungarian authorities offer to buy out Budapest airport from foreign shareholders

The Hungarian authorities have offered to buy the Budapest airport from foreign shareholders, Reuters reported.

The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has earlier expressed interest in buying a controlling stake in Hungary's main international airport, saying that its privatization was contrary to the country's strategic interests.

Orban said he wants the airport to be in the hands of the national authorities, but so far its owners have shown no interest in selling it. Since Orban came to power in 2010, his government has increased Hungary's stake in strategic sectors such as energy, banking, and media.

The largest shareholder of Budapest Airport with 55.44% is AviAlliance GmbH, formerly Hochtief AirPort GmbH, owned by the Canadian Council for Pension Investments (PSP Investments).

AviAlliance GmbH said on Monday that it had received an offer from the Hungarian government.

The state currently has no stake in the airport, which was privatized in 2005.