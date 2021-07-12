Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member says pressure is ruled out

Nobody has ever pressured me, except for my parents. This is what member of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Grigor Bekmezyan told reporters after today’s session of the Court, touching upon the presses stating that acting Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Jhangiryan is trying to govern the members of the Council.

“This can’t happen in the Supreme Judicial Council because all the members are independent and professionals. Believe me, all the members of the Council know that nobody can encroach against them and jeopardize their membership. Basically, pressure on members of the Council is ruled out, if the particular member is hiding something that may be set before the member as compromising information. Since I don’t have such information about members of the Supreme Judicial Council, I can’t imagine how they can be pressured,” he said.