News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 12
USD
495.88
EUR
587.72
RUB
6.64
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.88
EUR
587.72
RUB
6.64
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Political scientist: Armenia authorities’ popularity rating is dropping
Political scientist: Armenia authorities’ popularity rating is dropping
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The popularity rating of Armenian authorities is declining. The director of the Yerevan-based Caucasus Institute, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan said this on Talk Time.

He recalled that in 2018, the popularity rating of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was higher than 90 percent.

"Out of 54 percent who have already voted, 26 percent are already. However, it depends on a number of circumstances which, of course, do not depend on Armenia. In particular, we are talking about metal prices in the world market, the assistance that Armenia receives from international organizations, such as the European Union, Azerbaijan, as [its] President Ilham Aliyev is one of the main players in the Armenian domestic political field," Iskandaryan explained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lawyer: Armed people with masks near Armenia police department laid Meghri ex-mayor on ground, took him inside
A crime reported has been submitted on the illegal actions of the police…
 168.am: Masked men take ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri in unknown direction
They approached, threw Zakaryan to the ground, then…
 Newspaper: 15 criminal cases initiated against Goris mayor
An interesting situation has developed around Arushanyan...
 Armenia acting PM meets with leaders of nearly a dozen extra-parliamentary political parties
During the meeting, the interlocutors...
 Armenia independent MP, fellow party members threaten to launch criminal prosecutions against CC judges
Arman Babajanyan and his fellow party members staged a protest outside the Constitutional Court…
 Newspaper: Search for Armenia FM candidates not over
The position of the authorities is so narrow that they are even discussing the matter of appointing former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan to this post…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos