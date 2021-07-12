Political scientist: Armenia authorities’ popularity rating is dropping

The popularity rating of Armenian authorities is declining. The director of the Yerevan-based Caucasus Institute, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan said this on Talk Time.
He recalled that in 2018, the popularity rating of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was higher than 90 percent.
"Out of 54 percent who have already voted, 26 percent are already. However, it depends on a number of circumstances which, of course, do not depend on Armenia. In particular, we are talking about metal prices in the world market, the assistance that Armenia receives from international organizations, such as the European Union, Azerbaijan, as [its] President Ilham Aliyev is one of the main players in the Armenian domestic political field," Iskandaryan explained.