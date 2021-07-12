India proposes number of new population control measures

India has proposed a number of new population control measures. The list of proposed measures was announced in two states - Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state with over 240 million people, and Assam in northeastern India.

These proposals are an attempt to control the rapidly increasing population. India is currently expected to overtake China as the world's most populous country by 2027, according to a 2019 UN report.

According to UNICEF estimates, about 25 million children are born in India every year, which is one fifth of the world's annual births.

And much of this skyrocketing population is taking place in Uttar Pradesh, which, if considered a country, would be the fifth largest country in the world, just behind the US and Indonesia.

The proposed new Uttar Pradesh approach to population management is designed for the next decade. The measures, dubbed the New Demographic Policy, offer rewards for those who have only two children and punishment for those with more than two.

At the same time, the proposed policy rules of the state of Uttar Pradesh prohibit persons with more than two children from receiving any government subsidies, applying for jobs in local government and running for political office in local elections, according to the Times of India.