Artsakh Parliament Speaker visits Karabakh Government's Headquarters in Armenia

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan today met with Chief of the Operational Headquarters of the Government of Artsakh in Armenia Mikayel Virabyan.
As reported the National Assembly of Artsakh, the parliamentary speaker learned about the course of implementation of the current actions and activities, as well as the procedure for and process of granting AMD 68,000 to each of the displaced persons and AMD 30,000 to each of the displaced persons as money for rent. Tovmasyan said he believed the process of granting AMD 68,000 to each of the displaced Armenians of Artsakh should continue at least until the end of this year.
During the meeting, the fate of nearly 300 alumni displaced from Artsakh and having taken shelter in Armenia was discussed, the record-registration of children in the first grade was touched upon, and it was decided that the Headquarters will provide the first graders with backpacks and writing utensils.