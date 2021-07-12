Eduardo Eurnekian to Nikol Pashinyan: We are inclined to making big, large-scale investments in Armenia

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today hosted National Hero of Armenia, Argentine-Armenian businessman and benefactor Eduardo Eurnekian.

“Dear Mr. Eurnekian, I welcome you to Yerevan. I am glad to meet you again. Your visit and such meetings are very important since you are one of the major investors in Armenia and particularly one of the major investors of the Armenian Diaspora. Armenia has gone through very difficult trials. During the June 20 elections, the Armenian government reaffirmed its mandate with the slogan “There is a future”, and I hope the aim of your agenda is also to restore economic optimism and faith in the future. The government attaches great importance to your role,” Pashinyan particularly stated.

In his turn, Eurnekian congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on Civil Contract Party’s victory in the snap parliamentary elections and added the following: “Mr. Prime Minister, I am very touched by your words. Unfortunately, our agendas changed a lot due to the pandemic, but it seems a though we’re overcoming the hardships. I wanted to come to Armenia quickly and congratulate you on your victory. We’re making investments in various sectors in Armenia and are inclined to continuing to make big, large-scale investments. We’re currently negotiating with a bank. We see positive growth of tourism in Armenia, and fortunately, we will propose a new investment in the field of airport construction.

We need to express great satisfaction with the developments in the fields of viticulture and viniculture in Armenia, and fortunately, today, Armenian wines are popular across Europe. I wouldn’t like to take much of your time, Mr. Prime Minister, I’m at your disposal.”

Pashinyan and Eurnekian discussed the programs being carried out by Armenia International Airports CJSC in Armenia and particularly touched upon the development of Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan and Shirak Airport of Gyumri, the improvement and renovation of infrastructures and future exploitation.