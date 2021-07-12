News
Tuesday
July 13
News
Truck driver rolls over into gorge in Yerevan and dies
Truck driver rolls over into gorge in Yerevan and dies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at 4:23 p.m. the National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia received an alarm according to which a truck had rolled over into a gorge located near a street in Yerevan, as reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

Two rescue squads left for the scene of the incident and saw that the driver of a KamAZ truck had driven out of the traffic lane and fallen into a gorge (nearly 30 meters).

The rescuers removed the body of the driver from the truck, took him to the ambulance truck on a stretcher and washed the area.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
