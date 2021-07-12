News
Court rules to arrest head of Armenia's Vorotan village for two months
Court rules to arrest head of Armenia's Vorotan village for two months
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

By a court decision, head of Vorotan village of Syunik Province of Armenia Suren Ohanjanyan is under arrest, Ohanjanyan’s attorney Arsen Vardanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Vardanyan stated that the court had declared the decision on detention unlawful, yet ruled to arrest him for two months.

Ohanjanyan has been transported to Goris Penitentiary Institution, and the attorney is preparing to appeal the court’s decision.

Ohanjanyan is charged with giving an electoral bribe. According to the preliminary investigation body, before the snap parliamentary elections, Ohanjanyan organized meetings with the residents of the village (the meetings were also attended by the mayor of Goris) and proposed to submit applications to the mayor of Goris to receive social support, guaranteeing that the applications would definitely be accepted. Data were obtained according to which he had told certain residents that they needed to participate in the snap parliamentary elections and cast their votes for the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc inn order to receive social support.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
