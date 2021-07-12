News
Opposition 'Armenia' bloc: There is absolute lawlessness in the country
Opposition 'Armenia' bloc: There is absolute lawlessness in the country
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


There is absolute lawlessness in Armenia, the authorities are trying to detain candidates of ‘Armenia’ bloc for deputies of the National Assembly with phony charges. This is what member of ‘Armenia’ bloc, member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters today, commenting on the charges brought against Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan.

According to him, the authorities have launched a campaign against the heads of communities of Syunik Province.

“This is clearly political persecution. One person is the prosecutor, the investigator and the police. I’m referring to the person occupying the seat of Prime Minister. This will lead to a new crisis. Although they have power and power structures today, it doesn’t mean anything,” he said, adding that ‘Armenia’ bloc will fight against the authorities by all possible means.

Saghatelyan also mentioned the dismissals of professional servicemen from their positions in Syunik and Tavush Province and linked this to the events that might take place soon, that is, the establishment of dictatorship in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
