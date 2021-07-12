News
Armenia's ruling Civil Contract Party representative: President wasn't constraint to set date for snap elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The President of Armenia wasn’t constraint to set a date for the snap elections. This is what the representative of Civil Contract Party said during today’s session of the Constitutional Court.

The opposition "Armenia" and "I Have Honor" blocs, as well as the opposition Zartonk (Awakening) and Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) parties have petitioned to the Constitutional Court in order to dispute the election results.

The representative reminded that the authorities offered to hold snap elections after the political crisis that emerged in Armenia, and even though the opposition refused, political consultations were held, after which it was decided to hold the elections. “After the consultations, most of the political forces agreed on the holding of elections. The President was attending the discussions. He was the only entity that could set the date for the elections, wasn’t constraint and could have chosen another date,” the representative said, adding that he believes the statements on the illegality of Nikol Pashinyan’s term of office as acting Prime Minister ahead of the elections are groundless. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
