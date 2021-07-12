Police chief of Armenia's Stepanavan prevents 27-year-old contractual serviceman from committing suicide

Today at around 6:50pm the police station in Stepanavan received an alarm from an inspector of the district police division of Stepanavan according to which a group of citizens had told him that a citizen had crossed the dangerous line of the bars of a bridge and wanted to jump off the bridge, shamshyan.com reported.
Head of the police division Suren Bagratunyan held talks with the citizen for a while, after which the citizen refused to jump off the bridge and was transported to the police station with the accompaniment of Bagratunyan.
According to shamshyan.com, the citizen is a 27-year-old resident of Lori Province, is serving as a contractual serviceman at a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and wanted to commit suicide due to personal matters.
A report is being prepared in relation to the incident.