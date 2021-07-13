Day 5: Armenia Constitutional Court continues considering 4 opposition political forces’ petition

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday continues to consider the petition of the opposition "Armenia" and "I Have Honor" blocs, as well as of the opposition Zartonk (Awakening) and Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) parties, which challenge the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) decision on the results of the snap parliamentary elections that were conducted in Armenia on June 20.
Over the past four days, the Constitutional Court has heard representatives of these four political forces, the respondent—the CEC, the co-respondents—the prosecutor's office, the police, and the Commission on TV and Radio, and the third party—the ruling Civil Contract Party.
The Tuesday’s session will continue with questions addressed to the representative of the ruling party.