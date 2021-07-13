News
At least 44 people killed, over 67 injured in fire at coronavirus hospital in Iraq
At least 44 people killed, over 67 injured in fire at coronavirus hospital in Iraq
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 44 people were killed and over 67 injured in a fire at a coronavirus hospital in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya, health officials and police said on Monday, Reuters reported.

As rescuers combed the smoke-charred building in search of more bodies, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held urgent meetings with senior ministers and ordered the suspension and arrest of health and civil defense managers in Nassiriya, his office said in a statement.

The manager of the hospital was also suspended and ordered to be arrested, the statement added.

Health officials at Nassiriya said search operations at the al-Hussain coronavirus hospital were continuing after the fire was brought under control, but thick smoke was making it difficult to enter some of the burnt wards.

Initial police reports suggested that an oxygen tank explosion inside the hospital's COVID-19 wards was the likely cause of the fire, a policeman at the scene of the fire said.

Health sources said earlier the death toll from Monday's fire could rise as many patients were still missing. Two health workers were among the dead, they said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
