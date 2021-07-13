Newspaper: Armenia authorities to change model of government?

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: According to Past newspaper’s information, the authorities intend to return to the constitutional amendments again. But this time it is about deep, radical changes; according to our sources—a virtually new Constitution. In particular, it is about the change of the governing model—making a transition to the semi-presidential system of government.
According to our sources, still at an unofficial level, the legal circles working with the authorities these days are engaged in the process of detailed study of the issue. [Acting PM Nikol] Pashinyan intends to hold a constitutional referendum by the end of this year. But it does not seem physically possible; so the possibility of bringing it into fruition in the spring of 2022 at the latest is being discussed.
If the authorities manage to organize a referendum within the mentioned periods and "pass" their constitutional amendments, then, in all probability, we can have new elections next year; [but] this time—presidential.