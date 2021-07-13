News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 13
USD
495.88
EUR
587.72
RUB
6.64
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.88
EUR
587.72
RUB
6.64
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia authorities to change model of government?
Newspaper: Armenia authorities to change model of government?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: According to Past newspaper’s information, the authorities intend to return to the constitutional amendments again. But this time it is about deep, radical changes; according to our sources—a virtually new Constitution. In particular, it is about the change of the governing model—making a transition to the semi-presidential system of government.

According to our sources, still at an unofficial level, the legal circles working with the authorities these days are engaged in the process of detailed study of the issue. [Acting PM Nikol] Pashinyan intends to hold a constitutional referendum by the end of this year. But it does not seem physically possible; so the possibility of bringing it into fruition in the spring of 2022 at the latest is being discussed.

If the authorities manage to organize a referendum within the mentioned periods and "pass" their constitutional amendments, then, in all probability, we can have new elections next year; [but] this time—presidential.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri is arrested, says his Lawyer
The court considered his detention as illegal, but…
 Newspaper: Armenia acting PM meets with parliament ruling faction
Pashinyan told them to be more alert and vigilant, as a different opposition is entering the legislature…
 Political scientist: Armenia authorities’ popularity rating is dropping
Iskandaryan recalled that in 2018, the popularity rating of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was higher than 90 percent…
 Lawyer: Armed people with masks near Armenia police department laid Meghri ex-mayor on ground, took him inside
A crime reported has been submitted on the illegal actions of the police…
 168.am: Masked men take ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri in unknown direction
They approached, threw Zakaryan to the ground, then…
 Newspaper: 15 criminal cases initiated against Goris mayor
An interesting situation has developed around Arushanyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos