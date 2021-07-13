Newspaper: Issue of appointing Armenian FM is deadlocked

The issue of appointing the Armenian FM is deadlocked, Hraparak daily reported
There are different names on the list: the chairman of the standing committee of the outgoing parliament of Armenia on foreign relations Ruben Rubinyan, its speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, acting deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, and even former Defense Minister David Tonoyan.
The appointment of the latter will be approved by Russia and the United States, but the bringing to the Foreign Ministry of the culprit of defeat in the war will be perceived by the Armenian society as a signal of impending defeats in foreign policy.
Ararat Mirzoyan resigned from the post. Mher Grigoryan also feels well in the status of an “apolitical” deputy prime minister - he is not inclined to go to the Foreign Ministry and share political responsibility.
In response to the question, Grigoryan said: “Please do not expect comments from me before the formation of the government.”