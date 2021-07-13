Pompeo: US should support protesters in Cuba

The current US administration, headed by President Joe Biden, should support the protesters in Cuba and put pressure on the leadership of the island state, said former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the air of Fox News.

According to him, this is an important opportunity for Cubans. Americans need to stand shoulder to shoulder with them. We can do a lot for them to achieve the freedom that they demand on the streets.

Pompeo noted that the administration of the 45th US President, Donald Trump, exerted the strongest pressure on the Cuban leadership.

On July 11, the state television of Cuba reported that riots had taken place in several cities of the republic, the participants of which ransacked a number of shops. Mass demonstrations began in the city of San Antonio de los Banos, located 24 km south of Havana. President of the republic went there. He called on the defenders of the Cuban revolution to take to the streets to prevent provocations against the authorities.