Congressman Schiff: Armenian Americans enrich our customs, traditions, communities
Congressman Schiff: Armenian Americans enrich our customs, traditions, communities
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society, Culture

Adam Schiff, a member of the US Congress, attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California. In this connection, he wrote as follows on Facebook:

“It was an honor to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for what will soon become the Armenian-American Museum and Cultural Center of California in the beautiful heart of Glendale.

Armenian-Americans are an essential component of the fabric of our nation — enriching our customs, traditions, and communities. Their story is an American story, one of hope in the face of hardship, of perseverance and new beginnings.

And this museum will ensure that story gets told for generations to come.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
