Maduro says there have been two assassination attempts

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that two assassination attempts were being made on him recently.
The assassination attempts have been made on June 24 during the celebration of the bicentennial battle of Carabobo and on July 5, during the parade.
This day marks the day of signing the declaration of independence of Venezuela, RIA Novosti reported.
The assassination attempt on the President of Venezuela using drones was carried out in August 2018. Several aircraft with explosives headed to the podium where he was during the parade of Maduro. Several guardsmen were injured, the head of state was not injured.